‘Our students deserve this’: West Prairie Jr./Sr. High School complete

COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Things will look a lot different for West Prairie students when they return to school in August. After more than two years of work, renovations on the junior high school are complete. Now, it will be home to middle schoolers and high schoolers.

The building first opened in 1969.

Now, it features everything from new floors, more classrooms, more space and climate control. Work began in late 2020.

”We’re talking about generations here, of people, the last time this building was opened it was 1969,” Superintendent Guy Gradert said. “It was opened as a new building, so to be here in 2023 and to have two or three generations of people coming to us saying, ‘Thank you,’ and they’re excited, that is probably the best reward of it all.”

Early on the project faced supply chain issues with exterior steel. Gradert said there was further delay when the district decided to make a few modifications to the original plan.

Since construction first began, middle schoolers have had to share space with the high schoolers in Sciota, a building that’s stood since the 1950s.

The high school faced up to $3 million in repairs.

That building as well as the one in Colchester faced climate control problems.

“Some of the rooms by 10 a.m. would be 85 or 90 degrees and still climbing,” West Prairie High School Principal Jimmy Heuer said.

Wednesday was sophomore Austin Nelson’s first time in the newly renovated building in two years. He said he looks forward to learning in a new environment.

“We all needed to be in a new school,” Nelson said. “The library needed a lot of fixing, the tiles were all old, all the tiles needed fixing, the roof tiles were leaking, dirty and nasty.”

The district is hosting a grand opening ceremony on July 8. The building also features several new safety components, including a secured vestibule.

Gradert said there could be more coming in a phase II project in the next few years. That includes a new track, football field, district office and bus garage.

“You’re updating where kids go to school to keep up-to-date with the way they’re learning as well,” Gradert added.

The district is hosting a grand opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on July 8.

The project cost $10.1 million and is being paid for by a combination of grants, district reserves and bonds.

