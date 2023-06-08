Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center auctions house

QAVTC House
QAVTC House(WGEM)
By Caleb Clingingsmith
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - A house built by the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center trade students was auctioned off at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The house was built over the past three years funded by QAVTC on lots donated by ADM.

The 60 building trade students of QAVTC were given the experience of building a house, giving them skills for their future jobs.

“Whether the kids are going on to college or directly into the workforce or into a trade school this will build skill for them in the construction business,” QAVTC Director Evelyn Morrison said. “But it also teaches them the value of hard work showing up on time being present in their work and their job.”

The house on 2909 Lind Street was sold on auction for $136,000.

