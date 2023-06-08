Record Dry and Cooler End to the Week

Dry and cool air will continue to filter into the Tri-States throughout the day on Thursday as a strong ridge of high pressure from Canada moves in. A little wildfire smoke could drift into the area making the skies look a bit milky at times, but conditions will not be as bad as last week. High temperatures with this cooler airmass will stay around 80 degrees, which is right around where they should be for June 8th. Dew points will be tumbling through the day, and Quincy looks to potentially set a record low dewpoint for the day. The current record is 40 degrees set back in 1975.

Abundant sunshine on Friday will see high temps climb a bit higher, into the low 80′s. Humidity and moisture will make a return on Saturday as an area of low pressure approaches. This system will lead to increased shower and storm chances later Saturday afternoon and evening and continuing into Sunday. While not a drought buster, some locations could see as much as half an inch of rain or so. Highs on Saturday before the rain should climb into the mid 80′s. Cloud cover and showers behind a cold front will limit temps on Sunday to the low to mid 70′s. Despite sunshine, Northwesterly winds keep the temps in the upper 70′s on Monday.

