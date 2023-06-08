USDA awards NECAC over $365K for Self-Help Housing Program

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Northeast Missouri leaders came together on Thursday to tackle regional housing issues. It was at the 2023 Tri-State Housing Summit where experts spoke about finding affordable housing and lowering utility bills. One key focal point at the event was home repairs.

At the event, USDA Missouri officials awarded NECAC $365,700 to continue the Self-Help Housing program for two more years.

“The project will assist 48 homeowners in 8 NEMO counties including Marion, Monroe, Ralls, Shelby, Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike, and Warren counties,” said USDA Missouri single-family housing director Lindsay Cheek.

Cheek said repairing homes in rural NEMO helps bring up the property value for the owner and neighbors.

“Really these programs help everyone,” Cheek said.

Hannibal resident Kenneth Hemphill who used the Self-Help Housing program spoke at the Tri-State Summit.

“There’s a big difference from the visual on the inside of the house to the outside of the house,” Hemphill said. “It brings in more light.”

Hemphill said for one year a NECAC construction supervisor came by his home with tools, supplies, and knowledge so Hemphill could make his own home repairs in the future.

“It was a simple process,” Hemphill said. “We did a complete setup around my whole house.”

Hemphill said putting in new windows and doors has increased his home’s value and brought down utility costs.

“My neighbors around me are also starting to improve their areas,” Hemphill said.

Low income residents and veterans can apply for the Self-Help Housing program and other NECAC programs. You can learn more here.

