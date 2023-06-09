2 injured after van hits city utility truck and a house

QUINCY (WGEM) - A child and driver were injured on Friday after a van hit a Quincy city utility truck and then a house, according to officials with the Quincy Police Department.

Police said the driver of the van was traveling westbound on Locust Street just after 9 a.m. when they hit the utility truck and then drove into 2042 Locust Street.

Police reported that the van struck a bedroom that was occupied by two children.

According to police, one kid and the driver of the van were taken to Blessing by Adams County EMS to be treated for injuries.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.