Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 9, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Alexis Morton

Max Curry

Jerry Toland

Debra Clark

Dianna Clark

Amber Schone

Scott Bunge

Cayden Hazelrigg

Karen Hummel Myers

Angela Koenig

Watson Drebes

Jeff Will

Eva Wellman

James Carpenter

Riley Davis

Dallas Neff

ANNIVERSARIES

Shad & Tana Dixon

Jim & Emily Coniglio

Bob & Judy Steers

Mike & Carla Eling

Don & Marge Graff

Richard & Kristy Horner

