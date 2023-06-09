Mendon Library’s Summer Labs

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Four Star Public Library in Mendon is holding Music and Makers Labs this summer designed for kids ages four to 12.

From 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., every Thursday, Music Labs brings an exciting opportunity for kids to learn about the featured instrument of the week and engage in various musical activities.

”I enjoy playing drums and I enjoy playing percussion, creating music and I get to share that with kids and share my passion for music,” said Craig Sparks, the lead of the Music Labs. “And show them how drum beats are made, I can show them all the different percussion instruments and I can share my love of music with them.”

And at 3:35 p.m. the library will have STEAM challenges, which are science based crafts made to keep kids learning during the summer.

Some of the challenges include catapults, pulley systems, water experiments and sundials.

To find out more visit the Four Star Library here.

