Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in the Edisto River last month.(WCSC)
By Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a mother is facing multiple charges after her daughter’s body was found in a river.

WCSC reports that 39-year-old Taisha Moody has been charged with murder by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm.

Last month, first responders found the body of Moody’s 6-year-old daughter, Aria, in the Edisto River.

Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in the shallow part of the river before she was swept away by water currents.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Taisha Moody was arrested on May 17.

Officials have not yet released Aria’s cause of death.

Moody is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

QAVTC House
Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center auctions house
2042 Locust Street
2 injured after van hits city utility truck and house
Patricia J. Purden
Bonds set for woman, teen charged with obstructing justice in Bushnell shooting death
Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.
Hannibal Mayor resigns
Nicholas Lafary (left) and Davin Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.
Arrests, charges in connection to death in Bushnell, Illinois

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
2 injured after van hits city utility truck and house
Volunteers take part in United Way’s annual Day of Caring
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov
Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov