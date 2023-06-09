Mounted Angels Horse Riding Therapy looks for volunteers

By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The nonprofit organization Mounted Angels is open for the summer.

Mounted Angels allows children with disabilities to take horseback riding lessons every Thursday in June and July.

The program is free to participate for kids under 21 that have been diagnosed with a mental or physical disability.

The program has been running on donations since opening in 1989.

Mounted Angels is looking for volunteers for this summer, as well as more horses.

One instructor’s favorite part of the program is seeing the kids make progress.

“To see them the first time they get on and they are scared to death when they get on and then they are begging to stay on when it is time to get off. Then high fiving everybody,” said Mounted Angels Instructor Judy Douglas.

The Mounted Angels Program in the Pleasant Hills facilities at 10362 465th St. Pearl, IL 62361.

For more information on the program and how to volunteer you can visit their website here.

