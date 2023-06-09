Officials warn of what to watch following Davenport, Iowa building collapse

QUINCY (WGEM) - After the collapse of a Davenport, Iowa building, Quincy officials want you to know about their procedures when unstable buildings are found.

The city has a property maintenance code that’s applied to existing buildings, should they be so deteriorated they cause concern.

Officials said they rely more on building occupants and neighbors to notify Quincy’s code office should they see something dangerous.

Quincy’s Director of Inspection and Enforcement Mike Seaver said when he is alerted to a dilapidated building, it’s checked to ensure it’s still sound enough to remain standing.

Sometimes outside inspectors are brought in to help ensure assessments are accurate.

“I don’t envy the officials in Davenport especially in these circumstances because you do have to weigh everything, the probability of a failure versus the displacement of that many occupants and I think they were probably working with the best information they had at the time,” Seaver said. “I know they did bring in a structural engineer who thought it wasn’t as severe, maybe, as it ended up being unfortunately.”

Seaver said if a building you live in or next to concerns you with the state it’s in, contact the Inspection and Code Enforcement office.

