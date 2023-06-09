QAVTC summer Career Camp keeps students learning

QUINCY (WGEM) - Summer is the time for kids to have fun, but it’s also important they keep learning.

Those with the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center continue to engage students minds over the summer with their Career Camp which offers students hands on experience with a variety of courses and activities over the summer.

Agriculture Instructor Kelly Weiman said for her course, they learn everything about agriculture. She said the course shows and teaches students where the food they eat and ingredients come from, but also provides the opportunity to make food themselves, for an example in her class Thursday, they made pizza.

“They get a chance to go outside of the house for a little bit for summer. They typically are in a summer sport or they are in a pool or something. This gives an opportunity for students who maybe that isn’t their jam, that they want to come out and they want to learn some more and they want to get these hands on opportunities and learn maybe what they are interested in,” Weiman said.

Payson Junior High student Marley Gholston said she enjoys the classes and learning opportunities offered. She said she really enjoys the cooking portion of the class, as they got to work in a kitchen and make cookies with partners. She said the activities allow her to retain the information and make the subject more enjoyable.

“You are actually working with your hands and you are learning how to actually do the activity rather than just being told how to do it. And you have to go through your mind and go through step by step of what you were told to do rather than being told in the moment,” Gholston said.

Weiman said there’s other hands on opportunities as well for students, like Ag Business where they learn how to run a business and do taxes and robotics which gives students a hands on experience programming and operating robots and drones.

Gholston said with the hands on experience and work she’s put in, it gives her an idea of what classes she wants to do when she get to high school.

