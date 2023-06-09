Quiet Start to an Active Weather Weekend

An active period of weather is ahead for the Tri-States, although there is more pleasant weather to get through first. Friday’s weather will be quite similar to Thursday’s with near record dry dew points with more sunshine and temps a touch higher, into the low 80′s. Low temps Friday night will slowly fall back down into the mid 50′s with mostly clear skies. This is a great forecast for any outdoor plans Friday evening.

Saturday will start off quiet, with cloud cover increasing through the day and temps rising into the low to mid 80′s along with a touch more humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will approach the region through the afternoon, but much of the day will likely stay dry until the late afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will impact the area through the overnight hours and into the first half of Sunday. Most areas are likely to see a quarter of an inch of rain to a half inch of rain. This is not a drought buster, but it is welcome rainfall amounts. Isolated areas could see more if thunderstorms develop and roll in. Behind this system, temps will struggle to climb out of the 70′s Sunday and Monday before the weather warms again later next week.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.