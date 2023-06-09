Quincy Public Library to host conversations on history education

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re a parent or educator who’s looking for engaging ways to teach culture and history to your children, Quincy Public Library is hosting a program for you.

In celebration of Juneteenth, the library will host “Getting Schooled: Community Conversations on Education”.

Parents, teachers and community leaders are invited to an open discussion on teaching models and ideas on how to make all cultural history relevant to people of all ages.

Adult Programming Librarian Rachelle Gage said chairs will be arranged in a circle to encourage open dialogue and listening on ideas on how to best serve all students.

“We want the community to come this isn’t about us teaching the community how to do something this isn’t us telling the community what to do this is how best to serve the students in our community,” Gage said.

The event takes place at Quincy Public Library Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

