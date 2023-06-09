Quincy Public Library to host conversations on history education

Parents, teachers and community leaders are invited to an open discussion on teaching models...
Parents, teachers and community leaders are invited to an open discussion on teaching models and ideas on how to make all cultural history relevant to people of all ages.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you’re a parent or educator who’s looking for engaging ways to teach culture and history to your children, Quincy Public Library is hosting a program for you.

In celebration of Juneteenth, the library will host “Getting Schooled: Community Conversations on Education”.

Parents, teachers and community leaders are invited to an open discussion on teaching models and ideas on how to make all cultural history relevant to people of all ages.

Adult Programming Librarian Rachelle Gage said chairs will be arranged in a circle to encourage open dialogue and listening on ideas on how to best serve all students.

“We want the community to come this isn’t about us teaching the community how to do something this isn’t us telling the community what to do this is how best to serve the students in our community,” Gage said.

The event takes place at Quincy Public Library Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicholas Lafary (left) and Davin Purden (right) arrested on 1st degree murder charges.
Arrests, charges in connection to death in Bushnell, Illinois
Hannibal Mayor James Hark has resigned effective immediately.
Hannibal Mayor resigns
Patricia J. Purden
Bonds set for woman, teen charged with obstructing justice in Bushnell shooting death
Bradley Yohn is led from an Adams County courtroom after being dismissed Oct. 12, 2022, by...
Yohn sentenced to 7 years for jail contraband, still faces prior charges
QAVTC House
Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center auctions house

Latest News

Sometimes outside inspectors are brought in to help ensure assessments are accurate.
Officials warn of what to watch following Davenport, Iowa building collapse
Mendon Library Labs
Mendon Library’s Summer Labs
Mounted Angels Horse Riding Therapy looks for volunteers
Robinson Cemetery
Volunteers come together to fix up Robinson Cemetery