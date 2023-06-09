Rain looks likely for the first time in a long time

By Brian Inman
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The rain ramps up Saturday night and early Sunday morning
QUINCY (WGEM) - We should start off Saturday with some sunshine before cloud cover begins to develop. There will be a few isolated showers Saturday afternoon. There will be parts of the Tri-States that do not see any rain at all on Saturday. The potential for shower and thunderstorm activity ramps up overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning. For the first time in a long time, our rain shower potential is on the likely side. Showers and thunderstorms that run through the area will diminish and push to the east by Sunday around 3 PM. That will end our rain for the weekend. We should end up with around a half inch of rain for much of the region. Will there be people that get less than that? Yes. Will there be people to get more than that? Yes, but around a half inch would be my best estimate for much of the area. Once we get through Sunday our next chance for rain is not here until the middle of next week. By midweek next week, our daytime high temperatures warm back up to the mid-80s.

