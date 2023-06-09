Volunteers come together to fix up Robinson Cemetery

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal historians are working to preserve a significant historical landmark.

Prior to Memorial Day, Robinson Cemetery was a different story, according to the 50 volunteers that pitched in their time to clean it up ahead of the holiday and tourist season.

Officials at Jim’s Journey organized a clean-up since upkeep can cost upward $800. Volunteers from the American Legion Riders, local church groups, the Boy Scouts and residents pitched in to trim the overgrown trees and grass.

Jim’s Journey founding director Faye Dant said it’s important to maintain the cemetery for historical preservation.

“There are a lot of formerly enslaved people that are buried here,” Dant said. “In fact, right behind my are my grandparents Earl and Geneva. And behind them there’s a woman named Bundy and she was born in 1864. And, that’s before slavery ended here in Missouri.”

Dant said the cemetery should ideally be cleaned three to four times per year.

She said they hope more contributions to the Robinson Cemetery Fund will help.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.