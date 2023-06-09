Volunteers take part in United Way’s annual Day of Caring

QUINCY (WGEM) -An army of volunteers fanned out across Quincy on behalf of the United Way of Adams County to help out partner organizations on Friday.

”We’ve had an amazing day!” said United Way Director of Development Jenna Hull.

The annual United Way Day of Caring brings together businesses and United Way partner agencies to provide help that those agencies need, but might not otherwise get.

“It’s things that we couldn’t normally do because we couldn’t afford it,” said Advocacy for Children Executive Director Todd Shackelford.

Volunteers started the morning at Horizons Soup Kitchen with a light breakfast, welcome and prayer before heading out to their assignments.

Among other things, volunteers helped clean headstones around Woodland Cemetery, did building improvements around the Advocacy Network for Children and helped food donations get to local food banks.

At Horizons, volunteers from Phibro helped pack up and distribute a large donation of good from General Mills.

“We were able to break down the pallets that General Mills sent into separate pallets for each pantry,” said Horizons Director of Food Services Eric Thorsen.

The event also offered opportunities for the volunteers and organizations to learn more about each other.

“They learn exactly what we all do, and then we can find out what they do in their businesses,” Shackelford said.

The day wrapped up with a final rally at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.

“The really great part is at the end of the day, we all get together and people come out and they share about the nonprofits and they share about what they learned. Sometimes that means more than even the project itself,” Hull said.

Volunteers from WGEM News were among those taking part in the Day of Caring.

Team members spent the day helping out at Cheerful Home.

