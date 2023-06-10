Blues in the District starts their 26th year

The Blues in the District kicked off their 26th year at Washington Park today.
By Caleb Clingingsmith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There will be six summer shows this year throughout June, July and August:

  • Friday, June 9, 2023 – Mary Jo Curry Band
  • Friday, June 23, 2023 – The Stephen Hull Experience
  • Friday, July 14, 2023 – Ivas John Band
  • Friday, July 28, 2023 – Coyote Bill & The Brood
  • Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 – Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations
  • Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 – Ivy Ford

The long standing Quincy tradition brought a free concert to downtown Quincy, full of diverse blues bands.

”We find that our mission is to encourage people to spend their time downtown, spend their money downtown and this is a way that we can build those kinds of connections with the community,” Emily Lombardi, Executive Director of the District said. “We are really excited to keep doing this.”

The District also said that the community is the one that really brings the event together by supporting and participating in the event.

You can find more information online.

