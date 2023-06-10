First Southeast Iowa Spoonfest kicks off

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - An age-old craft was on display Saturday afternoon in Fort Madison’s Central Park for the first Southeast Iowa Spoonfest.

People from as far away as the Cedar Rapids area came for the event.

The festival featured food trucks, live music provided by Brad Kurz and Friends, booths from hand carvers and classes on how to make hand crafted wooden spoons.

The carving courses were led by master carvers from the Folk Arts School in Wisconsin.

Lori Illner Greene, executive director of the Fort Madison Area Arts Association, said the festival was a fun way to show off old skills.

“It is meant to be a way to introduce what was a common hand craft or artisan skill that was common in all the households once upon a time, and introduce that to a new generation,” Greene said.

She said events like this honor the long history of the Tri-States.

“Fort Madison is a very historic town, and it just seemed like a natural thing to be able to shine some light on the history of this area,” Greene said.

The festival continues Sunday rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., starting with an axing demonstration and carving classes planned from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

If there is rain present, the carving classes will take place in one of the shelter buildings at Central Park.

Classes originally required pre-registration, but Greene said there are a few spots left open for the Sunday course for people that show up early enough.

The cost of the class is $50, which includes a carving tool.

The festival was funded through a grant from the Iowa Arts Council and The National Endowment of the Arts.

Greene said she hopes to have the festival again next summer with more vendors and carvers involved.

