Hannibal to host German immigration and African American freedom connection event

By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A month-long celebration of education and exploration, in honor of Juneteenth, will kick off Saturday, in Hannibal.

Struggle for a Free Missouri: German Abolitionists focuses on the relationship between German Immigrants and African Americans in Northeast Missouri before and after the Civil War.

Juneteenth Coalition collaborator Faye Dant said German immigrants played a big role in helping bring Missouri African Americans to freedom.

“I recognize, I should say, that African Americans, the struggle for freedom, we didn’t do it by ourselves, we had to have abolitionists, we had to have people like that supporting the struggle,” Dant said.

The event will take place at Roland Fine Arts Center at Hannibal-La Grange University.

Food will be served at 1 p.m. with presentations to follow at 2 p.m.

