Hannibal Public School District establishes new COO

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - In an effort to expand services alongside a growing school system, Hannibal Public School Board members held a special meeting on Friday to approve the appointment of a new position.

The school board just established and filled the position of Chief Operating Officer.

The COO will spearhead the budget forecast and oversee financial aspects of the school.

In Friday’s school board meeting, members gathered to approve or deny the appointment of Ted Sampson to the position.

They decided to go into closed session when it came time to discuss that.

Superintendent Susan Johnson explained that some board members were not present for Sampson’s interview process, so they were given an opportunity to discuss in closed session.

“Not all of our board members, obviously, we had a quorum on Monday when we had announced that Ted was a finalist for the interview, but a couple of them, just due to summer vacations and things like that, weren’t able to be there,” Johnson said. “And so they just had some questions not there was a problem just about the interview process and things like that and so just looking at Sunshine Law and some of those things, that’s when you go into closed session, just for discussion, so that’s why we did that.”

The closed session took around two hours.

Johnson said they decided Ted Sampson, former Hannibal High School principal, would assume the new COO position.

“My biggest excitement for this position is just all the opportunities we have coming forward in this upcoming school year, we have the Hannibal innovative campus that we’re going to start working on and we also have potential for a bond issue,” Sampson said. “So just really being able to be a part of that planning process to add on some opportunities for our kids.”

Some initiatives school board members will pursue in the coming months include trying to obtain the Sutherlands building across the street from Hannibal Schools to expanding Hannibal’s Career Tech programs.

Johnson said she hopes to present a prospective bond issue to continue enhancing education within the next year.

