Hospital Report: June 10, 2023

Deaths:

Everett “Junior” J. Gooding Jr., age 91, of Quincy, died on June 8 at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Oscar Wayne Brumbaugh, age 33, of Durham, Mo. died on June 2 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Emergency Room in Park Ridge, IL.

Births:

Daniel John Miller and Wynter Rose Knight Wild, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.

Ben and Lyric Wingerter, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.

Kennedy and Michaela Gooding, of Carthage, Ill., welcomed a girl.

