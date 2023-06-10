Hospital Report: June 10, 2023
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Deaths:
Everett “Junior” J. Gooding Jr., age 91, of Quincy, died on June 8 at the Illinois Veterans Home.
Oscar Wayne Brumbaugh, age 33, of Durham, Mo. died on June 2 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital Emergency Room in Park Ridge, IL.
Births:
Daniel John Miller and Wynter Rose Knight Wild, of Quincy, welcomed a boy.
Ben and Lyric Wingerter, of Quincy, welcomed a girl.
Kennedy and Michaela Gooding, of Carthage, Ill., welcomed a girl.
