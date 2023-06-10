Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.

WYACONDA, Mo. (WGEM) - A 19-year-old is dead after an ATV accident on Friday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

Police said 19-year-old Luke A. Brown, of Wyaconda, was traveling northbound on County Road 110 around 11:30 a.m. just two miles east of Wyaconda, when he lost control of his ATV, overturned and was ejected.

Police said that Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:09 p.m. by the Clark County Coroner.

Troopers said he was not wearing a safety device.

MSHP was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Ambulance and Air Evac.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.