Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WYACONDA, Mo. (WGEM) - A 19-year-old is dead after an ATV accident on Friday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Police said 19-year-old Luke A. Brown, of Wyaconda, was traveling northbound on County Road 110 around 11:30 a.m. just two miles east of Wyaconda, when he lost control of his ATV, overturned and was ejected.
Police said that Brown was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:09 p.m. by the Clark County Coroner.
Troopers said he was not wearing a safety device.
MSHP was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Ambulance and Air Evac.
