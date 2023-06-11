Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Texas girls who are believed to be in grave danger

The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea...
The Dilley Police Department on Saturday, June 10, issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego, and 8-year-old Maya Borrego, two girls who are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.(TEXAS DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLEY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Dilley Police Department on Saturday issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Bea Borrego and 8-year-old Maya Borrego.

KWTX reports the two girls are believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” after they were allegedly kidnapped by 27-year-old Cassandra Alvarez.

Maya was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and blue jeans while Bea was last seen wearing a black shirt.

The suspect is reportedly driving a maroon Mazda 3 with a temporary Texas license plate. The number was not provided.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Dilley Police Department at 830-965-2113.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2042 Locust Street
2 injured after van hits city utility truck and house
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
The rain ramps up Saturday night and early Sunday morning
Rain looks likely for the first time in a long time
A boat fire sent two to the hospital at Lake of the Ozarks.
2 injured in boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks
In an effort to expand services alongside a growing school system, Hannibal Public School Board...
Hannibal Public School District establishes new COO

Latest News

Palmyra Flag Day Parade
Palmyra celebrates Flag Day with annual parade
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Georgia Republican convention, Saturday, June 10,...
Trump blasts federal indictment as ‘baseless’ at first events since charges were unsealed
Quinsippi log cabins
Crews help preserve Fraser Log Cabin on Quinsippi Island
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes...
Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win the race