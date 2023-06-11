Big Cool Down Following Rain

Temperatures will dive below average for Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures will dive below average for Sunday and Monday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT
Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through the overnight hours and the first half of the day on Sunday. Most areas will see closer to a quarter to a half an inch of rain. Those who see a thunderstorm roll in could locally see more. Most of the showers should exit the region for the second half of the day on Sunday. The abundant cloud cover and moisture will keep temperatures around 10 degrees below average, with highs in the low 70′s. High temps will stay in the mid to upper 70′s (below average) on Monday as well despite plenty of sunshine.

Heading into the middle of the week, June weather will make a comeback with temperatures gradually rising into the mid to upper 80′s and humidity returning. There is another low chance for some pop-up showers and storms ending the week on Friday and Saturday.

