Carthage Fire Dept. breaks ground on new training center

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Soon, firefighters in the Tri-States will have another place to train to keep you safe.

For around two years now, a two-story training facility has been in the planning stages by Carthage Fire Department. On Sunday afternoon, it came one step closer to becoming a reality.

Dozens were on hand as several members of the department broke ground where the facility will be.

“Our goal of this training facility isn’t just to bring us together as a department to train more and have a facility local here where we can train all together rather than just sending individuals to outside training,” said Carthage Fire Chief Kody Horn.

The nearest facility of it’s kind, Horn said, is at least 30 minutes away.

“With our staffing and manpower now the way it is, we’re mutual aiding with other departments every month, so being able to train together like that in a facility like we fight fires in is going to be a huge advantage for us,” Horn added.

Currently, CFD volunteers train right next to the station at a small, one-story house. The new facility have a a roof vent prop, which Horn said will allow them to use saws and axes to practice ventilation.

The project will happen through two phases with an overall completion date sometime next fall.

The facility costs $100,000. The department has already raised more than $25,000 of the $50,000 fundraising goal. Horn said the City of Carthage is covering the rest of the cost.

