Crews help preserve Fraser Log Cabin on Quinsippi Island

QUINCY (WGEM) - One of the log cabins on Quinsippi Island now has better protection against the elements.

On Saturday, crews installed a three-foot gravel border around the 1828 Fraser Log Cabin.

Organizers said the boundary will help keep water away from the logs themselves

They said it will also protect the cabin’s interior from unwanted visitors.

“This is very important because we’ve had problems with mice getting in there and what they do is they chew up some of the artifacts we put in there,” said Friends of the Log Cabins President John Gebhardt.

Organizer said their next project for the summer will be to raise the corn crib about three feet.

