Crowds gather to kick off Juneteenth in Hannibal

Hannibal Juneteenth event(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Hannibal’s first Juneteenth event of the summer kicked off on Saturday.

Crowds gathered at Hannibal-LaGrange University to hear about the role German immigrants played in ending slavery.

The event started with a reception featuring African American and German foods and also featured music, performances and an expert symposium.

Organizers said they hope the event creates a sense of unity and tolerance, both important lessons in divisive times.

“I hear a whole lot of jibber-jabber about how we don’t want to learn history and we want to ignore some parts of history, but we can’t do that. We have to learn to live with our history, live with our past and what we’re doing here today is uplifting all the people who helped us through that struggle,” said Jim’s Journey: Huck Finn Freedom Center Founder Faye Dant.

If you want more information about upcoming Juneteenth events, you can visit the Huck Finn Freedom Centers website or Facebook page.

