Macomb handicap-friendly playground weeks away from completion

MACOMB (WGEM) - For around two years, Lincoln Elementary kindergarten teacher Pam Burnham has planned for this weekend, along with several others in the Playground for All committee.

What’s been two years in the works has finally come to fruition in the form of a handicap accessible playground.

The first of it’s kind in Macomb, Playground for All is like it says, a playground for all. A few years ago, Burnham got the idea when, then kindergartener, Cooper Hill was in her class.

Cooper Hill has dwarfism, and Burnham wanted to help.

“He was the driving force,” Burnham said. “I had some images of it before I had Cooper, but it was more related to the sensory issues that needed to be filled in the district.”

For Cooper Hill, recess isn’t the same as it is for every other student. The playground at Lincoln Elementary is like any other playground, having high climbing structures like monkey bars, tall slides and loose gravel rock that can be hard to walk or run on.

“To grab monkey bars, holding on to swings, those things were really difficult,” Cooper Hill’s mother Sarah Hill said. “Climbing, because of his shorter legs, very difficult, even doing the slides like he said he likes, that’s a challenge and wears him out quickly.”

Because of those challenges, during the school year at recess, Cooper Hill typically stays off the original equipment. On Sunday, that changed. All weekend a group of around 40 volunteers helped build the handicap playground for students like Cooper Hill.

“I know particularly in this building we have between five and ten children that would directly benefit just alone from the physical challenges, the lower items and the rubber surfacing,” Burnham added.

The playground was originally supposed to be installed sometime last fall, but supply chain issues set back the date. Playground for All still awaits rubber surfacing to be fully complete, but Burnham anticipates that happening within the next month.

“I think all kids are going to enjoy this, certainly not just Cooper, but he’s going to be able to do the same things as everyone else and that’s going to be great for him,” Sarah Hill said.

The playground equipment was paid for entirely by donations and grants, costing around $100,000 in total. The school district paid for the removal of sod and the leveling of rock that the equipment sits on.

