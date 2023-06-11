Palmyra celebrates Flag Day with annual parade

Palmyra Flag Day Parade
Palmyra Flag Day Parade(WGEM)
By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 10, 2023
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Those in Palmyra, Missouri, let their patriotic side fly on Saturday.

Families gathered on the sidewalk to get a good seat for the annual Flag Day Parade.

Flag Day celebrates the adoption of the US flag by the Continental Congress back in 1777.

Organizers said they try to hold the parade as close to June 14, the actual date of Flag Day, as possible.

This parade is unique, as anyone who wants to join in can without payment or registration.

“We have a great crowd that comes, businesses and churches and just anyone who is a part of the community that wants is invited to come take part and we have a great turnout. It’s just great to have people support our community and come to Palmyra.” said Flag Day Parade organizer Nancy Goellner

Organizers said the parade finished out by the courthouse where they held a special flag raising and flag folding ceremony.

