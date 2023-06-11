St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church holds annual Parish Picnic

By Blake Sammann
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Summertime means church picnic season. Saturday night, the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church held their annual Parish Picnic.

Organizers said it takes place every second Saturday in June.

Attendees enjoyed food and drinks, live music, cash raffle, silent auction, basket raffle, dunk tank, kids’ games and more.

Organizers said the picnic brings the community together.

“I think it’s great for our community. It pulls in not just our parish members, but Quincy and the surrounding areas. It’s camaraderie, they get to see our church and our school, so that’s great as well,” said 2023 St. Francis Parish Picnic Chairperson Liz Gengenbacher said.

Organizers said each picnic generates tens of thousands of dollars.

They said the money supports the church and the school.

The picnic runs until midnight on Saturday.

