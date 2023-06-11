Warm and dry

Rain estimates
Rain estimates(Brian inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The further south you were in the region, the more rain you received. Near a half inch give or take would’ve been the general trend from Quincy and South. North of the Quincy area some folks only saw just enough to settle the dust. But what we received in rainfall is going to be it until we get to the later part of this week. High temperatures will begin to warm again back up to the 90-degree mark later this week. In addition to that, we will have a little bit more relative humidity with stronger, dewpoints rolling in and out of the southeast. while those dewpoints make things more uncomfortable that low-level moisture does make it easier for afternoon showers and thunderstorms to develop. Right now the forecast will be dry for most of the week. Friday we may see some late afternoon thunderstorms some could be strong but they look very isolated at this time. We are always interested in your rainfall totals. Send the totals and your location to weather@wgem.com

Temps warming. Average high temps for this week in June are the low 80s
Temps warming. Average high temps for this week in June are the low 80s(Brian inman)

