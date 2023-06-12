Adams County property tax deadline approaches

QUINCY (WGEM) - It is time for Adams County homeowners to pay their property taxes.

The Adams County Treasurer says that this year’s property taxes are based on a countywide total valuation of $1.7 billion dollars.

Property taxes pay for essential services such as police, fire, schools, and more.

The first installment is due June 30 and The second is due Sept. 1.

Officials say there are several ways you can pay your bill.

We encourage people to review all the different options we have to pay your bill. We have an online payment option. You can pay at your local bank, all of our local banks agreed to take payments on behalf of our local customers. You can mail your payments in and of course you can always come in person to the courthouse at the 5th and Vermont entrance,” said Adams County Treasurer Bryden Cory.

Your property taxes may also be paid on your behalf through your mortgage lender. If you have a mortgage and are unsure, you should reach out to your lender.

To check your bill online, you can visit the Adams County Property Taxes website here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.