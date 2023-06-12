Below normal highs and low dew points lead to stellar day

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are noticeably cooler this morning in the 40s and 50s. Dew points are lower as well. That means this morning is starting off refreshing. A few pockets of patchy fog will be possible early in the morning, but this fog would dissipate within an hour or two after sunrise. A large area of high pressure is slowly building into the region in the wake of yesterday’s rain. This high pressure will provide us with a gorgeous, sunny day. Also to note though, there is a low pressure system spinning over the Great Lakes region that is promoting dry northwesterly winds. Those light winds are leading to lower dew points in the low 40s. This will make for a very pleasant and comfortable day. Definitely a day to get out and enjoy if you can. These are very low dew points for this time of year though. In fact, the record low dew point for today is 35°, 2012. As for daytime highs, we will be in the mid 70s which is a little below normal.

Temperatures overnight will be a little unseasonably cool for mid-June yet again, as we will be in the 50s.

High pressure will remain over the area tomorrow. Much of the day will be sunny, with just a few clouds later on in the day. Winds will be out of the west and wind speeds will be a tick higher. We could have some gusts of 20 - 25 mph. Temperatures will be warmer and more seasonable, in the low to mid 80s.

