Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 11, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Whitney Williams

Kevin Scott

Carmen Clampitt

Eric Walker

Ava Moffett

Zach Dixon

Tracy Smith

Rosalea Babcock

Benjamin Genenbacher

Mary Lu Jones

Marge Spoonmore

Joyce Luttrull

Janet Leebold

Payton Ann Wellman

Brenda Sparrow

Robert Cochran

Wyatt Dedert

Zach Leach

Anita McCoy

ANNIVERSARIES

Ethan & Ciara Ciara Clark

Jordan & Marie Sparrow

Andy & Ashley Sill

Mike & Kim Voorhis

Brian & Lisa Seals

Bernard & Shelly Hirner

Matt & Amanda Barry

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.