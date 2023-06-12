Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 11, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Whitney Williams

Kevin Scott

Carmen Clampitt

Eric Walker

Ava Moffett

Zach Dixon

Tracy Smith

Rosalea Babcock

Benjamin Genenbacher

Mary Lu Jones

Marge Spoonmore

Joyce Luttrull

Janet Leebold

Payton Ann Wellman

Brenda Sparrow

Robert Cochran

Wyatt Dedert

Zach Leach

Anita McCoy

ANNIVERSARIES

Ethan & Ciara Ciara Clark

Jordan & Marie Sparrow

Andy & Ashley Sill

Mike & Kim Voorhis

Brian & Lisa Seals

Bernard & Shelly Hirner

Matt & Amanda Barry

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 12, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 11, 2023

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
June 11, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 10, 2023

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 10, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 10, 2023

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 9, 2023

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 8, 2023

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 8, 2023

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 8, 2023.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 7, 2023

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 7, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 7, 2023

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Honor Flight

Veterans being greeted by students during visit to DC

Great River Honor Flight prepares for its 65th mission

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced Tuesday that its next mission to Washington, DC will be on, June 15.