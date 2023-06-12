Cardinals team up with Schnucks to introduce new ice cream

This special treat comes in 48-ounce cartons and will be featured in a three-day sale from Wednesday, June 14 - Friday, June 16 for the special sale price of $3.49 (regularly priced $4.49).(Schnucks)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Schnucks Markets, Inc. and the St. Louis Cardinals are teaming up to bring a new ice cream to fans this summer.

The new Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream is a cherry and vanilla flavored ice cream, swirled with coated cookie pieces and is now available at most Schnucks stores across the Midwest.

“Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch ice cream is sure to be a fan favorite that Cardinals Nation will only find at their local Schnucks store,” said Schnucks Brand Manager of Media & Sponsorships Zach Collins. “This collaboration is possible because of a strong hometown partnership between the St. Louis Cardinals and Schnucks’ best-in-class ‘Own Brands’ team dedicated to bringing our customers high-quality, exclusive items that deliver great value.

Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream 48-ounce carton.
Schnucks Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream 48-ounce carton.(Schnucks)

This special treat comes in 48-ounce cartons and will be featured in a three-day sale from Wednesday, June 14 - Friday, June 16 for the special sale price of $3.49 (regularly priced $4.49). Schnucks is encouraging shoppers to share photos of their summer scoops of Cherry Cardinals Crunch Ice Cream using the hashtag #schnuckscoops.

In July, Schnucks says to watch for a special social media contest around the ice cream. Up to three winners could take home $500 in Schnucks Rewards points. If interested, stay tuned to Schnucks social media channels for information about how to participate.

