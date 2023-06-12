Gov. Pritzker signs bill making Ill. first state to outlaw book bans

Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday, June 12 outlawing book bans in the state.
Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday, June 12 outlawing book bans in the state.(Mike Miletich)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed legislation on Monday, June 12 outlawing book bans in the state.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Pritzker was joined by Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, advocates and lawmakers at the Harold Washington Library to sign the bill.

The new law will take effect January 1, 2024.

“Here in Illinois, we don’t hide from the truth, we embrace it,” Governor JB Pritzker said in the release. “Young people shouldn’t be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next. Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, the art they see, the history they learn. In Illinois, we are showing the nation what it really looks like to stand up for liberty.”

According to the release, HB2789 protects the freedom of libraries to acquire materials without external limitations. Prior to this, Illinois law did not provide such protections and according to Chicago-based American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois in 2022.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
St. Francis Parish Picnic
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church holds annual Parish Picnic
In an effort to expand services alongside a growing school system, Hannibal Public School Board...
Hannibal Public School District establishes new COO
Hannibal Juneteenth event
Crowds gather to kick off Juneteenth in Hannibal
A few years ago, Cooper Hill, who has dwarfism, motivated his kindergarten teacher to build a...
Macomb handicap-friendly playground weeks away from completion

Latest News

If you are on the hunt for a new job, experts said you should be on the lookout for potential...
Hiring scams on the rise
Local residents stand on a sidewalk near a collapsed apartment building, Monday, June 5, 2023,...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions
This special treat comes in 48-ounce cartons and will be featured in a three-day sale from...
Cardinals team up with Schnucks to introduce new ice cream