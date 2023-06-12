Hiring scams on the rise

If you are on the hunt for a new job, experts said you should be on the lookout for potential scams after the Better Business Bureau (BBB) reported that an estimated 14 million people are exposed to employment scams every year.(MGN)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials state job scam reports nearly tripled in the last year.

Scammers are using online job board sites to post fake job listings.

The goal of the scam is to collect your personal information. Like your social security, driver’s license, and bank account numbers.

Job fraud is the most common type of scam for those ages 18 to 34.

We spoke with better business bureau representatives who suggest what steps you should take if you feel a job listing might be a scam.

“You have to do a little investigation on your own to see how legit a business is. If you are contacted by a business and you can find a contact number, reach out to that business and say " Hey I was contacted by this company about this job by so and so.” Ask for that name of the person, see if they actually work there or if they are in the jobs market. You’d be surprised the number of times you call a business and they say “We have no idea what you are talking about,” Quincy Better Business Bureau Regional Director Don O’Brien.

Some red flags to look for:

  • If the business only uses messaging apps to communicate.
  • The pay for the job is suspiciously high.
  • They ask for your personal information or require you to pay fees to start the position.

