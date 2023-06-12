Liberty School District gets new roof

QUINCY (WGEM) - While school is out for the summer, it doesn’t mean they are quiet.

While summer school classes are going on, schools use the absence of staff and students as an opportunity to do repairs and/or upgrades.

Superintendent of the Liberty School District Kelle Bunch said this summer they have repaved part of their parking lot, put some drain tiling on their playground and added some swings. But their big project, worth $243,821, takes place on their roof.

Bunch said their roof over the high school leaked when it rained hard, and the problem only got worse as time went on. She said they had some ESSER Money available this year which allowed them to pay for the repairs.

“It brought it to a point of, ‘ok we’ve got to get this fixed, we’ve known the roof has had some issues’ and again when you have money available you have to address some of the needs that you have,” Bunch said.

She said they originally wanted to use the money to add a classroom and an activity room in the high school to accommodate more students coming in, but had to take care of the roof first.

She said plans for the new rooms are on hold until they get grant money to pay for them.

Foreman Richard Tournear for Tournear Roofing Company said they put the roof on in 2000, and says after 23 years, the roof needed to be replaced. He said they will replace the roof, and add more insulation to the roof, which will save the school money on their electric bill. He said it’s important the roof got repaired now over the summer.

“If you wait too long usually the winter time months is what gets you. And, you know, can’t do a lot of roofing in the winter time with snow and ice on the roof. So usually in the cold weather it’ll expand and contract, it’ll pull seems apart, you know, and cause you a lot of problems. Then you gotta wait until summer time to get the roof on,” Tournear said.

He said most roofs wear down after 20 to 25 years, due to weather and UV rays wearing them down.

He said they should finish before June 30, depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.