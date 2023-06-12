Listening to America – Homelessness

By Peter Zampa
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Roughly 600,000 people in the U.S. are experiencing homelessness. Peter Zampa visited one of the nation’s largest homeless encampments, in Phoenix, known as ‘the Zone’. He spoke with an organization fighting to end homelessness, a small business impacted by Phoenix’s homelessness crisis, and a city official working to get people off the street.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
St. Francis Parish Picnic
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church holds annual Parish Picnic
In an effort to expand services alongside a growing school system, Hannibal Public School Board...
Hannibal Public School District establishes new COO
Hannibal Juneteenth event
Crowds gather to kick off Juneteenth in Hannibal
A few years ago, Cooper Hill, who has dwarfism, motivated his kindergarten teacher to build a...
Macomb handicap-friendly playground weeks away from completion

Latest News

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five...
Utah woman accused of killing husband then writing grief book for kids denied bail
Listening to America – Homelessness
U.S. asylum-seekers being returned by U.S. authorities under the so-called Remain in Mexico...
US halts online asylum appointments at Texas crossing after extortion warnings
If you are on the hunt for a new job, experts said you should be on the lookout for potential...
Hiring scams on the rise