Macomb begins lead water service line project with help from WIU students

Groups of WIU students with the Geographic Information Sciences class are going door-to-door,...
Groups of WIU students with the Geographic Information Sciences class are going door-to-door, asking to inspect the lines in homes.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - This summer, it’s not uncommon to see groups of Western Illinois University students walking in neighborhoods and knocking on doors.

In 2021, the State of Illinois passed legislation to replace all lead pipes. Now, the city is taking the necessary steps to abide. With around six months of preparation, several WIU students in the school’s Geographic Information Science course so far have visited around 620 homes.

Once they’re allowed inside, they check the homeowner’s pipes to see what material it’s made out of.

“Depending on the chemical properties of the water, the water can actually pull lead out of the pipes,” said WIU GIS Center Director Chad Sperry.

When they locate the pipes, the students typically perform a scrape test. Once the pipe is inspected, they use a GPS to mark the exact location of the home and send back data to campus in real time.

“It’ll tell us the material that is on the customer side of the water line, and it will also show us the percentage of how often we get into the houses,” said WIU junior Brad Mercer.

Exactly 25% of the homes students have visited have been found to have lead pipes.

In 1972, the City of Macomb passed an ordinance outlawing the use of those pipes in new homes. Furthermore, students are only visiting homes built prior to that time.

Public Works Director Alice Ohrtmann said the lead pipes in Macomb do not “leach,” meaning there is no health and safety concern. However, she believes it’s better to take care of the pipe before it could become a problem.

”The better our data the better our chance of getting funding to take care of this and hopefully save homeowners a lot of money,” Ohrtmann said. “If we can’t get funding to do it then either we’d have to look at some other way to get it done and that might fall on the backs of the residence and we’re really trying hard to not make that happen.”

Ohrtmann said that funding could come in the form of principal forgiveness, or loan forgiveness.

The law requires towns to submit a complete lead line inventory to the state by April 2024. Once the project is complete, Ohrtmann said the city could be required to replace the pipes within 17 years.

The students working on the project are being paid by a $40,000 IEPA grant the Public Works Dept. received prior to the start of the project.

Sperry believes this could also be a great resume builder for the students.

“Students that work in the GIS Center have a 100% job placement,” Sperry added.

Sperry hopes the project will be complete before school starts in August, if not, he said they would work into the school year. In the past three years an identical project took place in Sylvis, Ill., which resulted in WIU students being awarded a Project of the Year Award, “Management Innovation,” from the Illinois Chapter of the American Public Works Association (APWA).

