Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions

Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. The six-story, 80-unit building partially collapsed May 28.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Andrew Wold, through his attorney, pleaded guilty to a civil infraction for not maintaining safe conditions at The Davenport, the Iowa building that partially collapsed Memorial Day weekend.

Wold did not appear during the short hearing Monday in Scott County Court. Wold admitted to the infraction under Davenport Municipal Code § 8.15.130(B) and (C), Iowa Code § 364.22(6)(e).

Wold was ordered to pay the $300 fine and $95 in court costs. He was also ordered to “refrain from any violations of Davenport, Iowa code provisions.”

Friday Wold was scheduled to appear in court. His attorney, O’Brien, called the judge instead of appearing in person. He said the city and Wold had come to an arrangement before the court hearing in which Wold would plead no contest. No contest pleas are not accepted in such court hearings.

City officials later said there was no arrangement and clarified that they did not object to the plea.

Without a plea entered, the judge moved the hearing to Monday.

