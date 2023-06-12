QMG Play of the Week

WGEM SPORTS
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic(Gray TV)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
In an effort to expand services alongside a growing school system, Hannibal Public School Board...
Hannibal Public School District establishes new COO
2042 Locust Street
2 injured after van hits city utility truck and house
A boat fire sent two to the hospital at Lake of the Ozarks.
2 injured in boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks
The rain ramps up Saturday night and early Sunday morning
Rain looks likely for the first time in a long time

Latest News

QMG PLAY OF THE WEEK
The Lady Hawks are sitting at a 9-6 record on the season and were recently on a 6-game winning...
The Hawks of Central Lee are flying high on the softball dirt
Central Lee Softball
As Clint waits for some D1 offers to roll in, the 6'5 300-pound lineman is putting in a lot of...
Clark County’s Clint Chamley prepares for his senior year of football