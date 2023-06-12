Summer Weather Will Make a Return

After an unseasonably cool couple of days, summer will make a comeback. Beginning on Tuesday, temperatures will tick upwards to the average for mid June which is the low to mid 80′s. Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with a few extra clouds in the afternoon especially for Northeastern areas. High temps will continue climbing into the upper 80′s on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and near 90 on Thursday.

Moisture will begin to build as well, marking a return of average humidity levels for this time of year. This will especially be the case Friday into Saturday. With the increased humidity, there is a limited potential for some thunderstorms to develop and move in Friday evening and through the day on Saturday while high temps remain in the mid 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.