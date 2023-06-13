Ameren Illinois donates window air conditioners to be distributed through Two Rivers Regional Council

Window air conditioners
Window air conditioners(Ameren Illinois)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Ameren Illinois has donated 50 ENERGY STAR®-rated window air conditioners to Two Rivers Regional Council in Quincy.

TRCC officials stated they will distribute the units to local client families and individuals who meet Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) guidelines, including veterans, the disabled, the elderly, and those with small children in their homes and no other form of a cooling system.

“Beyond comfort, many of our clients need air conditioning for health and safety reasons,” said Jeremy Oshner, Executive Director of Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials. “Ameren Illinois’ generous donation will have a huge impact on those most in need.”

“We understand the summer heat can be challenging for some customers and we hope these air conditioner units will help assist some of our most vulnerable customers,” said Brian Leonard, senior director of Government and Community Relations for Ameren Illinois. “The units we are donating are energy efficient allowing customers to stay cool and safe while managing their bill.”

TRRC will begin accepting requests for the units Monday.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

