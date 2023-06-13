Ashley Furniture recalling loveseats, sofas, and recliners for fire hazard

Ashley Furniture recall
Ashley Furniture recall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited Release) - Ashley Furniture Industries is recalling its Party Time Collection of loveseats, sofas, and recliners due to a fire hazard.

The company says the power loveseats, sofas, and recliners’ cupholders with LED lighting can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Ashley says there were about 253,000 units sold, with over 9,000 sold in Canada.

The model numbers:

  • Loveseat
    • 3700318
    • 3700418
    • 3700318C
    • 3700418C
  • Sofa
    • 3700315
    • 3700315C
    • 3700415C
  • Recliner
    • 3700313
    • 3700413
    • 3700313C
    • 3700413C

The company is aware of six reports of the cupholder with LED lighting overheating, resulting in fire and smoke damage and damaged furniture. Ashley says no injuries have been reported.

The furniture was sold at Ashley Homestores and other furniture stores nationwide and online at Ashleyfurniture.com from November 2018 through March 2023 for between $900 and $1,800.

Ashley Furniture Industries, LLC toll-free at 866-482-2893 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.PartyTimeReclinerRecall.expertinquiry.com or www.ashleyfurniture.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
Actor Treat Williams of ‘Everwood’ killed in Vermont motorcycle crash
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
If you are on the hunt for a new job, experts said you should be on the lookout for potential...
Hiring scams on the rise

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret documents
Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump thousands of gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
FILE - In this Monday, July 10, 2017 file photo, Paul McCartney performs at Amalie Arena in...
AI helped create ‘last Beatles record,’ Paul McCartney says
Dairy farmers struggle to find a home for their products. (WCCO)
Farmers dump gallons of milk due to oversupply issues
Inflation
US consumer inflation eased in May, reflecting a steady slowdown in price pressures