Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 13, 2023
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Andy Kaden
Devin Kaden
Reagan Genenbacher
Michael Asburry
Lindsay Figge
Coltan Behymer
Laura Foster Love
Trey Flesner
James Knowles
Nic Rigney
Todd Knight
Hoggie Hollensteiner
Zach Carstens
Hunter Freeman
Owen Lamb
Hubie Ott
Kimmie Lind
Donna Egenes
Claudia Apt
Adella Adkins
Don Brown
Ashley Malone
Cambria Roundcount
ANNIVERSARIES
Jim & Sandy Little
Nathan & Genessa Todd
Jeff & Julie Gibbs
Cliff & Patsy DeVerger
Shawn & Amanda Janes
Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.