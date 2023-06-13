Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 13, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Andy Kaden

Devin Kaden

Reagan Genenbacher

Michael Asburry

Lindsay Figge

Coltan Behymer

Laura Foster Love

Trey Flesner

James Knowles

Nic Rigney

Todd Knight

Hoggie Hollensteiner

Zach Carstens

Hunter Freeman

Owen Lamb

Hubie Ott

Kimmie Lind

Donna Egenes

Claudia Apt

Adella Adkins

Don Brown

Ashley Malone

Cambria Roundcount

ANNIVERSARIES

Jim & Sandy Little

Nathan & Genessa Todd

Jeff & Julie Gibbs

Cliff & Patsy DeVerger

Shawn & Amanda Janes

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 13, 2023

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 13, 2023

Community

Summer Stock Up

Stock up

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WGEM Staff
Stock up

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 12, 2023

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
Hospital Report: June 12, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 12, 2023

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 11, 2023

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 11, 2023

Updated: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 11, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: June 10, 2023

Updated: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT
|
By WGEM Staff
June 10, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 10, 2023

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 9, 2023

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: June 8, 2023

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.