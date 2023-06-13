The future of slip rentals in Quincy in the air

The Art Keller Marina Will continue operations through 2025. This comes after, Quincy Park Board members voted unanimously on its approval.(WGEM)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The future of slip rentals at the Art Keller Marina in Quincy is still up for discussion between Park District officials.

There are currently 110 slips currently occupied with 12 new renters and 17 who chose not to renew.

With the low amount of current renters, President of the Park Board Jarid Jones hopes that the August planning session will help with the decision to continue the slip rentals past 2025.

“I believe it certainly holds a big role in that decision, but without knowing what that looks like quite yet, we can’t make an accurate judgment call or decision,” Jones said. “Which is why the planning session really does and will help us continue to decide what will happen after 2025.”

Jones said the marina is on the same level of priority as any other project within the Park District’s responsibility.

They hope to attract new renters through marketing initiatives such as split payment options and wi-fi availability throughout the marina.

