JWCC and QU to sign new articulation agreement

QUINCY (WGEM) - It will soon be easier for John Wood Community College student to transfer their credits to Quincy University.

The two schools will sign an Articulation Agreement Tuesday which will make it easier for JWCC students to transfer credits to Quincy University if they decide to continue their education there. Officials said students will also be able to transfer more credits as well.

Quincy University President Brian McGee said they work with John Wood to make sure most credits transfer for students. He said this agreement makes things much simpler for both colleges to allow not only the easy transfer of credits but more credits will transfer for select subjects.

“This is about making sure that students come ready to move straight into their programs here not feeling the frustrations of taking a course twice, something I had to do when I was an undergraduate, and transferring from one institution to another and so that means that everyone’s better off as they move through the institution and graduate on time,” McGee said.

He said will help students save money as well. He said they receive a lot of John Wood graduates to their school and want to continue making things easier for them.

The programs affected by the agreement include Agribusiness, Criminal Justice, Elementary & Special Education, Middle Grades Education and Supply Chain Management.

John Wood Community College President Bryan Renfro said the community can benefit from the agreement as well.

“What we see is when they graduate they are more likely to stay here as well and so they become contributing members to our society, paying taxes, getting salary increases and higher paying jobs and increasing the level of education in our community overall,” Renfro said.

He said by staying in town they also contribute to the local economy as well by purchasing products from local businesses.

The agreement will be signed at 10:00 a.m. today.

