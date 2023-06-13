Longtime Missouri juvenile officer sentenced to 7 years for sex with teen

Scott F. Burow
Scott F. Burow(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - U.S. District Court Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sentenced a former longtime deputy state juvenile officer to seven years in prison for engaging in illegal sex acts with a 15-year-old who was living in an Illinois group home.

Judge Fleissig also ordered Scott F. Burow, 63, to pay $7,500 in restitution to his victim and $5,000 to a fund that helps victims of child pornography and child trafficking.

According to Fleissing Burow met the juvenile on an online dating site on which the victim held herself out to be a young adult. Burow agreed to pay her $100 for sex, his plea agreement states. Burow also demanded that she send him a nude image to ensure that she was not an undercover law enforcement officer or working with police.

Burow picked up the girl on April 2, 2020, from a public park near her group home, took her to his home and secretly recorded the sex acts. He then dropped her off at a motel in Palmyra, Missouri. She flagged down a passing police officer for help.

The girl was a ward of the state at the time, living in a facility supporting children struggling with issues related to attachment and developmental trauma.

Burow pleaded guilty in October to a felony charge of transportation of a minor across state lines to engage in prohibited sexual conduct.

The case was investigated by the Palmyra Police Department, the Hannibal Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at animal shelter for over 215 days seeks forever home
Treat Williams, a veteran actor known for his roles in the TV series “Everwood” and in the 1979...
‘Hair,’ ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week

Latest News

Window air conditioners
Ameren Illinois donates window air conditioners to be distributed through Two Rivers Regional Council
Normal high temps are around 81 degrees for this time of year.
Warm and Dry
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents at Florida estate
The store will close on July 11, at which time most of it's 84 employees will begin to work at...
Quincy County Market on 48th Street to temporarily close for remodel