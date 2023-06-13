Quincy City Council approves hazardous waste insurance for recycling drop-offs

QUINCY (WGEM) - If anyone ever dumps something hazardous at Quincy’s recycling drop-off sites, there will be a plan in place to pay for it.

They’re going to buy insurance to cover it. The council approved an invoice from Marsh USA of Chicago for Pollution Liability Service at the city’s 3 recycling drop-off sites.

Only one voted alderman voted no.

Mike Farha, 4th Ward Alderman, questioned why the city would need the coverage when there are already cameras set up to catch anyone dumping hazardous waste.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte explained one of the reasons the insurance is still needed.

“Partly because the land owners have requested that we carry this since they’re giving us the ground at no charge and they feel better protected if they have the pollution liability insurance, I think that’s the primary reason,” Conte said.

The invoice said the insurance will cost about $16,000.

Meanwhile, the Quincy City Council rejected a bid from Rees Construction for the airport’s terminal building foundation settlement repair project because the price exceeds the original budget amount.

Quincy Regional Airport Director Chuck Miller said there was an error in the paperwork and that they will revisit it.

Also at Quincy City Council:

Adopted an Ordinance Granting A Special Use Permit For A Planned Development. (2240 Broadway Street, to allow for the operation of an Investment Advisory Practice.)

Second Reading of an Ordinance Granting A Special Use Permit For A Planned Development. (3700 East Lake Centre Drive, to allow for the operation of a daycare center.)

Second reading of an Ordinance Rescinding Ordinance 93-51 (Rescinding Special Permit For Planned Development). (2304 Locust Street, now commonly known as 1537 N. 24th.)

