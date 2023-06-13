Quincy City Council approves hazardous waste insurance for recycling drop-offs

If anyone ever dumps something hazardous at Quincy’s recycling drop-off sites, there will be a...
If anyone ever dumps something hazardous at Quincy’s recycling drop-off sites, there will be a plan in place to pay for it.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - If anyone ever dumps something hazardous at Quincy’s recycling drop-off sites, there will be a plan in place to pay for it.

They’re going to buy insurance to cover it. The council approved an invoice from Marsh USA of Chicago for Pollution Liability Service at the city’s 3 recycling drop-off sites.

Only one voted alderman voted no.

Mike Farha, 4th Ward Alderman, questioned why the city would need the coverage when there are already cameras set up to catch anyone dumping hazardous waste.

Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte explained one of the reasons the insurance is still needed.

“Partly because the land owners have requested that we carry this since they’re giving us the ground at no charge and they feel better protected if they have the pollution liability insurance, I think that’s the primary reason,” Conte said.

The invoice said the insurance will cost about $16,000.

Meanwhile, the Quincy City Council rejected a bid from Rees Construction for the airport’s terminal building foundation settlement repair project because the price exceeds the original budget amount.

Quincy Regional Airport Director Chuck Miller said there was an error in the paperwork and that they will revisit it.

Also at Quincy City Council:

  • Rejected the bid received from Rees Construction for the Quincy Regional Airport Terminal Building Foundation Settlement Repair Project which exceeds the amount budget.
  • Approved the invoice from Marsh USA, Inc. of Chicago, IL in the amount of $16,283.03 for Pollution Liability Insurance in the event that hazardous waste is disposed at the recycling sites.
  • Adopted an Ordinance Granting A Special Use Permit For A Planned Development. (2240 Broadway Street, to allow for the operation of an Investment Advisory Practice.)
  • Second Reading of an Ordinance Granting A Special Use Permit For A Planned Development. (3700 East Lake Centre Drive, to allow for the operation of a daycare center.)
  • Second reading of an Ordinance Rescinding Ordinance 93-51 (Rescinding Special Permit For Planned Development). (2304 Locust Street, now commonly known as 1537 N. 24th.)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
Teen dead after ATV accident in Clark County, Mo.
St. Francis Parish Picnic
St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church holds annual Parish Picnic
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
In an effort to expand services alongside a growing school system, Hannibal Public School Board...
Hannibal Public School District establishes new COO
Hannibal Juneteenth event
Crowds gather to kick off Juneteenth in Hannibal

Latest News

The Art Keller Marina Will continue operations through 2025. This comes after, Quincy Park...
The future of slip rentals in Quincy in the air
Adam Terstriep
Terstriep sentenced to probation for 2021 Burton, Illinois, home invasion
Hiring scams on the rise
Adams County property tax deadline approaches